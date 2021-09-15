OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.13

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.13 ($62.51) and traded as high as €53.50 ($62.94). OSRAM Licht shares last traded at €53.30 ($62.71), with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.13 and a 200 day moving average of €52.68.

About OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.