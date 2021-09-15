Pai Liu Sells 26,595 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $24,597.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,417,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,381,059. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 403,719 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

