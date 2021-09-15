PAID Network Achieves Market Cap of $66.89 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and $674,538.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00122921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00180425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,392.76 or 0.99801085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.81 or 0.07142566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00864944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

