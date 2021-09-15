Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $504.72.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.94. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

