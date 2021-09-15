Pardip Kumar Dass Sells 375,000 Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Cake Box stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 324.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £140 million and a PE ratio of 40.83. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

