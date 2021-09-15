Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PK. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

