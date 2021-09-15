Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLC. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$37.85 on Monday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$26.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 39.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.6189686 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

