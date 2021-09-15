Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

NYSE PH opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

