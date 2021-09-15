ParkinGo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,096.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1,096.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.26 or 1.00184852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002112 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.