Patrick Louis Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,964. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,805,000 after buying an additional 117,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

