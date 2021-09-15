Patron Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $6,036.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00835460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.