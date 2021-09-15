Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,534 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

