Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $468.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.39, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
