Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $468.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.39, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

