Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) fell 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.42. 4,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 472,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.