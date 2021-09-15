PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.00. 120,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

