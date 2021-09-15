Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.18 on Monday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pearson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $9,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

