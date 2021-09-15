Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.18 on Monday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
