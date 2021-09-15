Pendle Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $31.76 million and $1.01 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00178240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.96 or 0.07255630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.75 or 1.00214286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.99 or 0.00871258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

