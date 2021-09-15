Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Acquires $11,830.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,486.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.