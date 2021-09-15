PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6,912.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 100,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 629,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 125,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

