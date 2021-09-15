Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,066,090.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,963. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.59 and a 200 day moving average of $270.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 671.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

