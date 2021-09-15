Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.88. 206,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 671.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock worth $7,920,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 319.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

