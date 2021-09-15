Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 710,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,836,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

