PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 87.7% in August

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 2,158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 395,346,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,930,188. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

