PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 87.7% in August

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 2,158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 395,346,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,930,188. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About PHI Group
