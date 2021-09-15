Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. 353,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,798. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

