PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.98 and last traded at $101.97. Approximately 660,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 951,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINT. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,216.6% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 802,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,816,000 after buying an additional 778,622 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 929,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,766,000 after acquiring an additional 657,700 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 846,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 226,151 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,210.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 130,379 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

