Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,311 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

