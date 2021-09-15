Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

