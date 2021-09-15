Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,495 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 357,196 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,991 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $39.28.

