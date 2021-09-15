Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $293.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

