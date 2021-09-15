Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

