Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.