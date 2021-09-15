Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 8,059 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09.

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,245,626.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,056,832.37.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,231. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.