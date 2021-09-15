Piper Sandler Comments on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

MDLZ opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

