Piper Sandler Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $212.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of CROX traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.36. 60,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. Crocs has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $157.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 495.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crocs by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

