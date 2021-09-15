Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Up 1.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 24,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 157,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34.

Get Planet Green alerts:

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 136.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Green by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Green during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.