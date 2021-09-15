PlatON Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 10% against the dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00149263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00810507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046491 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,275,441 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

