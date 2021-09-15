PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $226.25 million and approximately $64.90 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00150278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00796265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046611 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

