PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

