PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 5.3%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.96. 17,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 257,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,297 in the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

