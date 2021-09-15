PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

