PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $740,000 in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $508,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

