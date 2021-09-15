PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

