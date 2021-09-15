PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,881 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $3,386,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

