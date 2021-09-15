PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,902 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 254,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 126.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

