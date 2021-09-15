PolkaCover Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169,726.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $169,726.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00177614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.27 or 0.07250223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,984.21 or 0.99962290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 44,552,656 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

