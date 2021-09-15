Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $994,159.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.26 or 0.00015275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

