Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

