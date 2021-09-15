Power Ledger (POWR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.41 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00149723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00814408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

