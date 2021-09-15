Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

PINC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. 682,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

