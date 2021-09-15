Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,460 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Simon Property Group worth $240,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

